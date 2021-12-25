Showers return for our Christmas night but drying out for our Sunday

Merry Christmas and happy Saturday! Showers and breezy conditions are expected tonight as a cold front exits the area. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. However, after the midnight hour, we do start to dry out. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40’s with winds coming out of the northwest. Sunday will also be breezy, with winds continuing from the northwest. We will see cooler temperatures, mainly in the 50’s and sunshine will return. We will continue to see cooler air for our Sunday night which could set the stage for us to see some wintry weather early Monday morning. Clouds will increase on Sunday evening, and winds will shift from the northeast, funneling in cooler air. We could see the wintry precip start late Sunday night into a mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Amounts will be light with a coating of snow possible across Northern MD and the Eastern panhandle of West Virginia before we see a change over to rain for Monday. This could make the work commute for Monday a bit difficult as roads begin to be icy with freezing rain. However, the Nova, D.C. Metro area will mainly see rain Sunday night into Monday. After this system passes, we will see warmer weather return. Another low pressure will work its way into our area for Tuesday; the best chance for the rain will be across the Allegheny Highlands. Another chance for rain will be on Wednesday.



EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: On and off again showers, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with sunny skies, with northwest winds becoming gusty at times. Showers will return overnight, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

MONDAY: AM Rain/mix, gradually clearing and gusty winds. Highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40’s and 50’s and lows lower to upper 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers return with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50’s to 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

THURSDAY: AM showers with partly sunny with highs in the low to upper 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR DAY): PM showers with highs in the mid to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward