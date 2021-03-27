Showers & Possible T-Storms Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – An area of high pressure will move off the coast tonight. Clouds will continue to increase this evening, but we’ll stay dry early. Mild tonight with temperatures staying in the mid 50’s. Showers developing after midnight from the West and into the morning hours ahead of the warm front. South winds pick up 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Sunday with the cold front approaching. Remaining cloudy in the midday before a cold front moves through can produce thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Strong gusty winds shift out of the NW behind the front bringing colder air Sunday night into Monday.

We’ll stay sunny through Tuesday as the high pressure to our south begins to bring us some southerly air. Rising our temperatures back into the upper 60’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers arrive on Wednesday as another cold front moves through Wednesday evening. This will be a stronger cold front which will drop our temperatures back into the 20’s and 30’s into the evening and highs into the 40’s. We gradually become warmer by the weekend with the return of sunny skies.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. South winds 8-10 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers in the morning, and then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Monday: Sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds NW 14-17 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, much cooler, with a chance of leftover showers in the morning. Becoming sunnier in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro