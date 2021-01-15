Showers move in this afternoon, snow stays in the highest elevations

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers arriving in the mid to late afternoon. Most locations will see just rain, but snow will mix in west of I-81. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Friday night: Cloudy with rain/snow showers continuing early, but wrapping up shortly after midnight. A few inches of slushy accumulation is likely on the higher ridge tops to the west. Winds: SE->NW 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (28-35)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mountain snow showers likely. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 42 (34-44), Low: 30 (24-32)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

The moment has finally arrived; our first cold front in a couple weeks will be sweeping across the area. After the warmest day of the week so far yesterday, clouds have very rapidly made a return overnight. Skies will remain very cloudy, but we won’t see any precipitation until the afternoon. The first showers will arrive from west to east between 3-6 PM, so the commute home is going to be a bit soggy for most. Generally we’re looking at just rain falling, especially east of I-81. Where things get a bit trickier is to the west, especially along the highest ridge tops. Wet snow is likely to mix in, if not fall all by itself in these locations, and a few inches of slushy accumulation is possible by midnight. Around this time, the storm system will be clearing the area and we’ll have some brief clearing toward morning.

Skies will quickly turn overcast Saturday morning as brisk west-northwest winds kick in. All in all Saturday is just looking cloudy and cooler for most, but snow showers are very likely to persist over the western mountains on and off through the day. These snow showers will gradually taper off through the weekend as drier air returns, but winds will not. We’ll have a steady breeze both today and tomorrow, with the strongest winds up to about 25-30 mph around on Sunday as skies clear out.

No major temperature changes are expected outside of falling back to near normal behind this system into next week. High pressure builds back in and gives us a good mix of sun and clouds both Monday and Tuesday. By the middle to end of next week there’s already decent signals that our next storm system will be arriving. Right now, Wednesday looks cloudy but dry, with mixed precipitation likely to move in by next Thursday. That is subject to change in the coming days of course as more data comes in the forecast adjusts, so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson