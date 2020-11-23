Showers move in overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Cloudy this evening as rain will move into the region overnight into the early morning hours. A cold front with a lot of moisture will move in from the west to east. We can see a quarter of an inch or rain with some isolated areas with up to half an inch. It will be a little breezy tonight with Southeast winds from 8-12 mph.

Showers will taper off by early Monday morning. High pressure moves in behind the front. Skies will begin to clear up quickly creating a mostly sunny day from west to east. Windy conditions will prevail with NW winds 10-13 mph and gust up to 25 mph. This will usher in much colder air to drop our evening temperatures to near freezing. Not much of a warm-up on Tuesday as we stay sunny with temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Our next system moves in on Wednesday with showers developing in the late afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. After some early morning spot showers, we could get some partial clearing later in the day.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with rain overnight and showers ending by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s. Southeast winds 8-12 mph. Total precipitation around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Isolated areas up to half an inch.

Monday: Early morning shower and then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be near the mid 50’s.

Thursday: Early showers and then partial clearing. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro