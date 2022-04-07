Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers, drying out and clearing overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, and possible snow showers over the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

We’ve had our fair share of April showers the last few days as we picked up 1.5-2 inches of rain across the region. The heaviest of the precipitation has moved through this afternoon along the cold front which is now heading offshore. We had a stable, cooler air mass close to the surface which only resulted in a few rumbles this afternoon. The bulk of the severe weather was further south towards SE Virginia and the NC shore as their temperatures were in the 70’s. So for tonight, showers will become spotty and then taper off with a gradual clearing towards morning.

Clouds quickly increase Friday so it doesn’t mean we’re done with the rain just yet. The back end of the cold front will put us in a zonal flow from West to East. Our temperatures will stay cooler in the 50’s for a few days until the pattern breaks. The next low pressure system dropping out of the Great Lakes will bring light scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. We’re also looking at possible snow showers in the higher elevations to our West.

Our transition day will be Sunday as we begin to dry out. We’ll have NW winds and breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Our temperatures stay on the cooler side which is the upper 40’s and low 50’s. It won’t last too long as an upper-level ridge builds over the region for the beginning of the week which starts our warm-up. As we jump into the 60’s Monday, we quickly head into the 70’s by midweek.