Showers ending by midnight; morning fog

Mix of Clouds on Monday with afternoon thunderstorms

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – INCREASING CLOUDS THIS EVENING WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS BEFORE MIDNIGHT. CHANCE OF PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT TOWARDS MORNING. LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 60’S TO LOW 70’S. PARTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS MONDAY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON.

MAINLY DRY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH A CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER OR POP-UP SHOWER. HIGH TEMPERATURES INCREASING THROUGHOUT THE WEEK WITH THURSDAY BEING THE HOTTEST DAY.

WE’RE ANTICIPATING TROPICAL MOISTURE FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA ON FRIDAY AND INTO SATURDAY. HIGH WILL ONLY BE INTO THE LOW TO MID 80’S WITH CLOUDY SKIES AND A FEW POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS.

WE CAN EXPECT ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK AS WELL AS ELEVATED DEWPOINTS WHICH WILL MAKE US FEEL MUGGY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SHOWERS LATE THIS EVENING AND THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY AFTER MIDNIGHT. WINDS BECOME CALM OVERNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 60’S TO LOW 70’S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

TUESDAY: A MIX OF CLOUDS WITH THE SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER. NW WINDS INCREASE WITH GUSTS UP TO 20 MPH. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: FEW CLOUDS WITH A VERY SLIGHT CHANCE OF A POP-UP SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S.

FRIDAY: TROPICAL MOISTURE ARRIVES AND GIVES US A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL ONLY BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

SATURDAY: LEFTOVER SHOWERS CONTINUE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO