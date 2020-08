Showers Continue Overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WE’RE EXPERIENCING COOLER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND DUE TO CLOUD COVER AND OUR EASTERLY FLOW. TONIGHT’S LOWS WILL BE IN THE MID-UPPER 60’S AND HIGHS ON SUNDAY STRUGGLING TO GET TO 80 DEGREES. SHOWERS LIKELY THIS EVENING AFTER 8PM AND THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. EXPECT SHOWERS TO TAPER OFF LATE ON SUNDAY.

CLOUDS WILL STICK AROUND MONDAY BUT WE’LL GET SOME SUNSHINE AND TEMPERATURES WILL JUMP BACK INTO THE LOW TO MID 80’S. WE CAN’T RULE OUT A CHANCE OF A SPOT SHOWER IN THE AFTERNOON.

AS A HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN, TUESDAY IS SHAPING UP TO BE THE BEST DAY OF THE WEEK. WE’LL HAVE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, LESS HUMIDITY, AND DAILY TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S! THE REST OF THE WEEK WILL BE NEAR NORMAL TEMPS WITH A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF A SHOWER EACH DAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY AFTER 8PM. LIGHT NE WINDS 5-7 MPH.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

MONDAY: EXPECT MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A MIX OF CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A POP-UP SHOWER. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID 80’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO