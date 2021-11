Thursday clouds have been on the increase and throughout the early evening, light showers will pass through the region. After midnight the shower activity will come to an end, as a cold front pass offshore, gusty northwesterly winds will build in behind the front. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Cold, yet seasonal weather is making a return to the region, after a balmy day today! Most of the next week is dry, with one exception after tonight’s early rain showers exit.- ssumner@localdvm.com