Showers and chilly conditions continue through Wednesday

Good morning folks, we’ve made it to the middle of the week! It’s going to be a bit of a soggy one, as the low pressure center continues to develop off the coast just to our south. After rain during the overnight hours, the morning should see a bit of a break from the rain, though it will remain misty out there. Northern Virginia could also see a few breaks in the clouds as well, but this break doesn’t last long. The afternoon hours will see on and off showers return, continuing until around midnight tonight. From there, the low will be far enough offshore, and we’ll see clearing skies into Thursday morning.

High pressure settles into the south for Thursday, just close enough that we’ll get some sunshine. Between the departing storm offshore and the next system, winds will become a bit breezy as well. Friday will start with partly cloudy skies, quickly turning overcast by the afternoon. A swath of rainfall is expected late in the day Friday, lasting into the overnight. This low moves out quickly, but it ushers in much colder air. After already being about ten degrees below average Thursday and Friday, we’ll see lows near freezing by Saturday morning. From there, highs will be lucky to reach 50 degrees for many, a substantial 20 degrees below average.

The rest of the weekend and first half of next week will bring about improving conditions, with mainly dry weather expected and temperatures returning to only slightly below average. Monday is the one exception, with a weak clipper system passing to our north, bringing increased cloud cover, and a few spotty showers.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Overcast with misty/drizzly conditions in the morning, drier into Northern Virginia. On and off showers return in the afternoon and continue the rest of the day. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 50 (45-54)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers before midnight, then drier conditions and less cloudy skies the rest of the night. Winds: NNW 5-10, Low: 38 (34-41)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts: 25-30 mph, High: 60 (56-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, turning cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s and lows will be in the upper 20’s and low to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, also staying chilly. Highs will be in the 40’s and 50’s and lows will be in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible to the west and in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s and lows will be in the 40’s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen