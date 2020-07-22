Severe storms likely this afternoon, damaging winds the main threat

Wednesday: Fog and clouds early, giving way to more sunshine by the late morning. Hot and humid once again, with storms developing in the early PM. Some storms will be severe, with heavy rain and damaging winds. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 94 (88-97), Heat Index: 98-108

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and storms, patchy fog possible in areas that see rainfall. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (66-73)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 91 (86-95), Low: 69 (63-72)

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After several days of heat and humidity, the atmosphere was bound to balance things out soon enough. Yesterday we finally saw that, as storms really got going to end the day. A few stronger storms did produce damaging winds through southern PA and northern VA, but otherwise they gave everyone the rain and clouds needed to cool us off quickly for some relief. Today is going to be more of the same, though the severe threat is higher. We’re closely watching how things develop west of us, but it’s still very likely storms will develop into a broken line this afternoon, capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain. These storms will develop between 1-3 PM, tracking east into the overnight. The entire viewing area is likely to see these storms, and everyone has a fair shot at severe weather as well.

Rainfall is still going to be possible overnight, as storm activity isn’t expected to really wind down completely. On Thursday, it will be another day of heat and humidity with storms, though temperatures are finally going to moderate a bit after all of the storm activity. We’re still looking for a “cold” front to pass through late Thursday, clearing things out and providing some slight relief from the heat and humidity into the weekend. That being said, some spotty storms are still possible Friday, but otherwise it will be a fairly dry day with highs back into the upper 80’s.

Like we mentioned above, there will be a bit of a respite from the humidity Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will continue under high pressure Sunday, but heat and humidity will once again be pushed our way. Another storm system will be passing through the Great Lakes early next week, so we can expect to continue to stay dry while warming up more Monday before isolated showers and storms return next Tuesday to try and balance things out once again.

Keep an eye to the sky today and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson