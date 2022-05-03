Good Tuesday! As a cold front approaches the region overnight and into Wednesday, some strong to scattered storms are possible, especially around and west of I-81 and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Any of the storms could bring gusty winds, small hail, and a few heavy downpours to the region. Wednesday, the aforementioned cold front is forecast to clear the region and allow cooler and drier weather will follow through Thursday. On Friday, and unfortunately heading through the weekend, we could have a couple of different weather systems bring rain ( some of it heavy) to the area from west to east. The main system will likely pass through the region Friday night into Saturday bringing more widespread precipitation. Depending on the location and timing of the system, our region could receive a period of moderately heavy rain; some forecast models give portions of our region close to an inch and a half of rain over a 12 to 24-hour period. A second system will impact the area Saturday into Sunday. A combination of increasing easterly winds aloft will likely lead to an extended period of rain shower activity with the potential to produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Currently, the thinking is that any rapid rise/flash flood threat appears low, but more gradual rises in the stream and local watershed levels could still lead to some isolated to scattered flooding. This threat will be highly dependent on how much rain we receive initially on Friday, and on how progressive the two storms will be this weekend. Early next week, sunshine will return along with high pressure just north of our region, but the weekend system may lead to a continued easterly flow, cloud cover, and cooler conditions on Monday.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast starting mid-evening tonight and heading into the middle of your Wednesday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows range between the mid-50s and low-60s.

Wednesday: Patchy fog, then partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Rainy. Highs in the 60s.

Weekend: Cloudy with rain and scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Scott Sumner