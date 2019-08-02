Scattered thundershowers for your Friday

Showers to become more isolated over the weekend.

Scattered thundershowers are possible as we go throughout the day. Clouds should increase as we go into the day with a few storms to arrive later this morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the 80’s.

Showers will taper off during the evening, and we will be rather steamy and muggy overnight which may cause the formation of fog for Saturday morning. Saturday looks drier as scattered showers on Friday become more scattered for Saturday and Sunday. We hope to start the next work week with some sunshine.

A tropical low will become subtropical as a system from the south makes its way north for the middle part of the next work week. We will track the chance for showers and storms in the area. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Scattered thundershowers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the south and east at 5-10 mph.

Friday night: Thundershowers should taper off early. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Watch for fog as you head into Saturday morning. Winds will be out of the south at five mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Isolated thundershowers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few locations will rise into the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few locations may get into the 90’s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A few locations will get into the 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies along with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s to around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Wait for partly cloudy skies along with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. A few locations will rise into the upper 80’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen