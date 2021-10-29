Scattered showers continue into part of Halloween weekend

Happy Friday! After a lot of rain during the daylight hours, the main batch of rain is forecast to taper off by mid to late evening. Cloudy to mostly cloudy will continue through the overnight, along with periods of mist, drizzle, and fog under light and variable winds. Forecasted lows will be chilly and in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The storm system to our west will continue to bring clouds and showers to our area on Saturday, and because of it, temperatures will stay on the cool side and around 60 degrees. The best chances for showers will be west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but that doesn’t exclude all other areas. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, but mostly dry conditions are expected by the afternoon, with skies gradually clearing as the dry air slowly builds into the region. Afternoon highs will remain cool and in the low to mid-60s. Sunday night will be cooler in the 40s with lows in the upper 30s possible along the Allegheny Front. Weak high pressure will be in control to start next week, all before another system brings more rain later next week.

Here are some of today’s rain amounts across the region, as we end the week wet.- ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Cloudy with showers, mist, drizzle. Lows to range between 47-53 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with late showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great rest of your day and safe weekend!