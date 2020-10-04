HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The clouds have moved into the area and some isolated areas have seen sprinkles. Our best chance of spotty showers will be overnight before 8 AM on Monday. Look for a mix of clouds on Monday with gradual clearing. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s across the area.

We’ll stay sunny and dry over the next few days with High’s in the upper 70’s by Wednesday. It will be windy on Wednesday and Thursday as a dry cold front moves through our region. We’ll have a temperature swing on Thursday with High’s only reaching the mid to upper 60’s. Another dry period into the weekend with a warm up over the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight and before 8 AM. Lows in the upper 40’s. Wind SE 3-7 mph.

Monday: Early morning shower with gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Sunny, windy, and turning cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 65 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near the mid 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro