A cold front will be passing through the area tonight, bringing an end to the record warmth in the short term. Due to the potential of wind gusts above 35 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and Frederick County, Virginia where Winchester resides. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.