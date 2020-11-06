Rising on up!

Southern Maryland saw a bit of fog this morning. The rest of the region, however, saw clouds clear out, returning us to sunnier skies. A ridge of high pressure is now in the area. We will continue to see this warming trend over the weekend and early next week.

High pressure will begin to break down and give way to a cold front mid to late week. We are also tracking the tropics as cyclone Eta/Theta will strengthen as it enters the Caribbean. It will strengthen become Tropical Storm Theta Friday or Saturday. It may follow in behind the cold front slated to impact our region in the next week.

Theta may help bring down a bit of cold air mid to late next week. Temperatures trend back towards the average Thursday and Friday of the coming week. While it is still a good week out, we look to see another good bit of rain as we head into the middle of the month.

After the middle of the month, temperatures will trend back above-average to finish off November along with drier conditions. Until then, get out and enjoy this unseasonably warm temperatures! It should be a good weekend to rake leaves.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: