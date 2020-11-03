Returning to the 50’s this afternoon, not as windy

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and still a bit breezy at times. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 55 (51-58)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 38 (33-40)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 64 (60-68), Low: 41 (37-45)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Blustery and chilly were the two key words for most of yesterday. We were stuck between the departing low to the northeast and the strong high to the west, creating a very tight pressure gradient and persistent strong northwest winds. The good news was that these winds were able to mix out and slacken quite a bit through the late afternoon and they’ve been around overnight, but not nearly as bad as yesterday. Skies have remained fairly clear overnight, as we’ve fallen only a bit temperature-wise from the 40’s we saw yesterday. High pressure continues to move closer today, giving us more sunshine. Despite still being breezy at times, we’re going to make a nearly 10 degree rebound in temperatures, with highs back into the 50’s later on.

Really, there isn’t much else to say about the rest of this week and through the weekend. The same high pressure center mentioned above will remain anchored overhead or just to the northeast, with one or two weak disturbances trying to push in. What that means is that we’ll have lots of sunshine every day, with slight increases in cloud cover (Thursday and next Monday) when those slight disturbances try to arrive. It also means we’ll continue to warm up, with highs in the 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s from Wednesday through next Monday. Even looking to next Tuesday and beyond, it does look like a storm system will be developing over the center of the country, but here in the 4 State Region we won’t have to expect any precipitation until the middle to end of next week.

Enjoy the sunshine and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson