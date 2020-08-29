Remnants of Laura bring showers

The remnants of Laura move through the region. Storms from yesterday night are now across the Eastern Shore and out to sea but leaving 3+ inches of rainfall with it along with flooding. The center of low pressure associated with Laura will move over our region later this morning and exit and clear the area as we head into the afternoon. With drenching rains across Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland, we may see the potential for additional flooding in spots.

A cold front will pass later this afternoon and evening. It should help clear us out overnight. Expect lows will drop into the middle 60’s this evening. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80’s. Clouds build back for Monday, however, with another good chance of rain. The current model suggestion gives us 1-3 inches of rainfall Monday into early Tuesday. Do be careful as a secondary flood threat may be an issue Monday into Tuesday.

A few thundershowers with a fair bit of sunshine come Wednesday and Thursday with warmer conditions. A slight return to heat and humidity as we finish off the week with clouds building in on Friday with another chance of rain coming for next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. A few upper 80’s possible if we see a bit more sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Clearing out with lows in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Enjoy mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely. 1-3 inches of rain possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a few leftover showers in the morning. There will be a slight chance of a thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds and a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen