Remnants of Fred could bring some active weather to the region on Wednesday

Good Tuesday! Early evening, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most of the region will observe cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Under a light southerly wind, temperatures will stay mild and range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Just like last night, even past the midnight hour, isolated to scattered thundershowers may produce heavy rain possibly leading to localized flooding. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will be west of the area as it passes north of the region on Wednesday, bringing us on-and-off tropical downpours leading to some localized flooding. Rain amounts could approach and exceed the 3-inch mark, with rain rates of 1 to 2 inch per hour rates possible. The greatest concern for flash flooding will most likely be in Western Maryland and in areas that received the heaviest rain last night. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch. In addition to heavy rain, there remains a threat for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds especially east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Here are some soaking rain amounts from Tuesday. A good rain has already been seen in parts of the area, with more rain expected heading into Wednesday as the remnants of “Fred” move up the spine of the Appalachian mountains. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Looking ahead, there is a flood risk as well as the threat of some spin-up tornadoes Wednesday. This is due to “Fred” and the tropical nature. Please be weather alert. ssumner@localdvm.com

Heading into Thursday the threat for showers and thunderstorms is lowered, but not completely non-existent. Any showers and thunderstorms that do develop, should slowly taper off Thursday evening as daytime heating shuts off. The humid air that we are currently seeing will continue to end the week and through the weekend and so will the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay steady throughout the next seven days and remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows range from 69-79.

Wednesday: Scattered storms with the remnants of Fred moving by. Highs in the low to mid-80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershower. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: Partly cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!