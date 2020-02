HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AFTER PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND RECORD-BREAKING WARMTH TO START THE WEEK, CLOUDS HAVE STARTED TO ROLL IN, BUT IT WILL REMAIN DRY THROUGH MUCH OF THE NIGHT. SO WITH MORE CLOUDS MOVING IN FROM THE SOUTH AND THE WEST, THAT WILL HELP IN KEEPING TEMPERATURES MILD. EXPECT OVERNIGHT LOWS TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S. A COUPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY TIME FRAME, WITH THE FIRST ARRIVING TUESDAY MORNING. A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT RAIN IS ALL THAT IS EXPECTED AND AFTER THAT PASSES, THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS SHOULD BE CLOUDY BUT DRY. TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING A COLD FRONT WILL DROP THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING MORE LIGHT RAIN TO THE REGION. OF THE TWO DAYS, WEDNESDAY WILL BE THE COOLER, WITH THE COOLER AIR CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THIS SETS UP THE NEXT CHALLENGE IN THE FORECAST…WHAT TYPE OF PRECIPITATION WILL BE SEEN WEDNESDAY NIGHT? MODEL SOLUTIONS SUGGEST THAT TEMPERATURES MAY DROP BELOW FREEZING ACROSS NORTHERN MARYLAND/EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA/NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. THIS EQUATES TO THE POTENTIAL OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG THE MASON- DIXON LINE AND THROUGH THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, AND ALLEGHENY FRONT. WE’LL MONITOR CLOSELY AND SEE IF ANY ADVISORIES GET ISSUED DURING THIS TIMEFRAME.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT TIME PERIOD, WINDS BEGIN TO STRENGTHEN AND A SOAKING RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA. MODEL GUIDANCE INDICATES RAINFALL IN EXCESS OF AN INCH IS POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIMEFRAME. GIVEN MULTIPLE INDICATORS, THERE IS SOME CONCERN THAT FLOODING MAY BECOME AN ISSUE ACROSS THE AREA THURSDAY NIGHT. THE RAIN SHIELD ASSOCIATED WITH THIS STORM WILL MOVE AWAY ON FRIDAY MORNING, BUT SOME UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS MAY BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT AS COLDER AIR FILTERS IN FROM THE WEST.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS AFTER 4 AM. LOWS: 46-55. SOUTH WINDS 6 MPH.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: RAINY AND WINDY AT TIMES. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, BEFORE GRADUAL CLEARING AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY CLOUDS AND SHOWERS INCREASING OVERNIGHT. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES BEFORE TURNING SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 50 DEGREES.

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER