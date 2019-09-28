Record-breaking temperatures with a chance of storms

Records in the mid to upper 80's will likely break as the forecast calls for temperatures in the 90's

Showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few scattered showers with a few heavy downpours are possible after lunch and going towards this evening. Most of the storms, if any, will be to our north closer to the center of low pressure. With highs in the 90’s, however, I cannot rule out a strong storm to meander south of the Mason-Dixon.

Highs today could break several records across the four-state Saturday. Highs will be 20 degrees above the average for this time of year. Temperatures will cool Sunday and Monday briefly but will attempt to rebound into the 90’s Wednesday if not Tuesday. Then a change of weather will be in store for the latter half of the week.

A good bit of arctic air will move down from Canada as a cold front brings us rain for the week’s end. Friday looks to be closer to the average for this time of year, but we will have to watch the progression of this system as it has the potential to say a final farewell to summer and a big hello to full-time fall! We will keep our fingers crossed.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with storms exiting the region. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the north at west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Monday: Bet on partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Clouds will continue to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: There will mainly be partly cloudy skies, but there may be a few more clouds possible late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance for rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen