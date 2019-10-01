Record-breaking temperatures Wednesday

Record high temperatures will likely occur on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 90’s with a few locations nearing 100 degrees. Thankfully this heat will end as we head towards the week’s end with a chance of a few showers.

A few showers will be possible for Thursday and Friday along an associated cold front. This system will also help cool temperatures as we head into the weekend and next week. Deep arctic air will set into the region sending morning lows Saturday into the 40’s.

We look to see sunshine on Saturday, but changes will come as we head into Sunday and Monday with a chance for rain along with seasonable temperatures.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday night: Partly clear. Lows will fall into the 60’s and 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at five mph.

Wednesday: Temperatures will be record-breaking, but skies will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Plan for partly sunny skies with a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Watch for a few clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen