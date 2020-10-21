Reaching the 80’s with even more sunshine around

Wednesday: Dense fog, low clouds lasting through mid-morning, especially to the east. Mostly sunny skies are expected after that for the rest of the day. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 80 (75-83)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with additional low clouds and areas of fog developing by morning, especially to the east. Winds: L&V, Low: 57 (55-61)

Thursday: Areas of fog and low clouds early, with mostly sunny skies after. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 81 (78-84), Low: 58 (55-61)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty PM showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

More sunshine provided us with warmer conditions yesterday, as we climbed into the 70’s. Warmer overnight temperatures as well as decent onshore flow from the east has created a lot of low cloud cover and dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM this morning for just about the entire eastern half of the viewing area. If you’re going to be traveling on I-70 or I-66 eastbound or I-270, be sure to give yourself extra time and take it slow. Once all of that finally clears, we’ll once again have a lot of sunshine this afternoon, and this will be the first of a couple of days where our highs will push into the lower 80’s. Records shouldn’t be set, but it will certainly be close.

Thursday will be as close to a repeat of today as you can get, with the fog and low clouds early and then lots of sunshine and warmth after that. One difference will be that sunshine should break out a bit earlier for most. On Friday we continue to sit off to the southeast of a stalled boundary over the Great Lakes, but the pattern will finally start to get moving some and we’ll see a few more clouds late in the day. By Saturday a low pressure center will pass across Ohio and into Canada, dragging a cold front through with it. Unfortunately, there won’t be a lot of forcing behind this front, meaning very spotty shower development at best.

It is looking very likely most of the viewing area stays dry over the entire weekend, not what we need with how rain-starved we are. The one good thing this front will do is drop our temperatures back down to seasonal Saturday night into Sunday. Into next week, models have started to come into more agreement which is good. However, yet again, our rain chances are not looking promising. A low will push over the Great Lakes, while another decently strong low will be well off to the south, connected by a front. This keeps the best forcing and rainfall development to our north and south, with our region stuck in between. The front will be enough for spotty to isolated showers, but nothing substantial enough through next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday and watch for that dense fog!

Meteorologist Damon Matson