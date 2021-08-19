Ran makes a return to the area overnight

Good Thursday! Today we got a bit of a break from stormy weather, but mid to late afternoon storms developed in the Shenandoah Valley. This is due to a disturbance that is passing between D.C. and Fredericksburg, which helped to spark showers and storms along its path. Overnight lows will be warm again and range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Another disturbance will swing across the region later tonight and into Friday, keeping the area under increasing clouds and scattered showers and storms. Due to the mostly cloudy skies, daytime high temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. Saturday, we should have variably cloudy skies, with more sunshine along and west of the I-81 corridor, and cloudier skies and showers along and east of I-95. Showers and a few thunderstorms may be possible again during the afternoon in response to daytime heating. Sunday, Henri spinning offshore, looks to bring choppy surf and strong rip currents to our beaches but overall our rain chances will be more scattered, as opposed to being more widespread across our region. Temperatures are forecast to be near normal through the weekend, but next week there are some hints that hotter temperatures may work back into the middle of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows range from 68-74.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain diminishing late day. Highs around 80 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mountain storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered to isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a great rest of the day!