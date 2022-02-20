Rain will arrive Tuesday morning

Good Sunday! High pressure will continue to linger over our area tonight, giving us some clear skies. Conditions tonight will be a bit milder than last night, with lows dipping down into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. We will see a dramatic warm-up for our Monday. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the 60’s. Skies will continue to be clear for most of our Monday, but there is a chance for us to see rain showers heading into Monday evening. Clouds will start to make their way back into our area Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The combination of cloudy skies and warm advection will allow for lows Monday night to be in the 40’s. A cold front will reach our area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We will see a period of rain Tuesday, some heavy at times. Tuesday does not look to be a washout. The forecast is calling for 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain for areas that are closer to the Alleghenies. Winds will begin to pick back up on Tuesday with a southerly flow with highs in the 60’s. Rain will continue into the overnight hours on Tuesday and for the first half of our Wednesday. The following system will arrive on Thursday, and that’s where things get a bit interesting…

A low-pressure system will start to work its way into our area. Due to the cold air in place, there is a possibility that we can see frozen precip Thursday. The low will start to exit our area on Friday. This system could bring us moderate to heavy precip at times. The risk for additional freezing rain is not out of the question depending on where this system will track. However, there is still a bit of uncertainty with the models. We will begin to dry out for the weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs will be in the 40’s on Saturday. However, there is another chance to see another winter system make its way to our area next Sunday into Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clear with light southerly winds. Lows are expected to be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

TUESDAY: Rain with cloudy skies, winds will pick up. Highs are in the 60’s and lows in 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: AM rain showers exit with mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs in the lower to upper 60’s and lows in the 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with PM showers. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: AM mixing gradually clearing with breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the low to upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in lower to mid 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.



Have a great start to your work week!!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward