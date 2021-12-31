Rain to usher in 2022

Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight, rain showers will arrive and continue to build in after midnight and while most of it will be light the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Garrett County, Maryland overnight through late Saturday night, where higher amounts are anticipated over a short amount of time. Like last night, the thermometer will remain quite mild overnight, with lows in the 50s. To start the last weekend of 2021, rain and wind will move into the area and pick up during the afternoon and into the evening. It will also continue to be very warm for late December by some 15-25 degrees, as the thermometer peaks out in the 60s all across the region! A warm front will lift north of the region early Sunday, and some rain showers look to accompany the front. By nightfall, however, a cold front will press through the Mid-Atlantic and bring a sudden end to all the warm weather we have been experiencing. A band of rain showers will likely accompany the cold front with the possibility of a little accumulating snow across the Allegany Front Sunday night. Given the recent warm temperatures; however, it will be difficult for any snow to stick (if it falls at all). Regardless of any wintry weather, there is much higher confidence in gusty winds of 30- 35+ mph and wind temperatures dropping into the 20s and teens Sunday night into Monday morning (around 0 for the higher elevations where stronger, damaging wind gusts are possible). The cold won’t last too long though as temperatures begin to moderate once again by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Overcast with fog developing. Lows to range between 40-50 degrees.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and turning colder overnight. Windy at times. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Becoming sunny. Much colder. Highs range from the mid-30s to the low 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and still chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with pm showers. Highs in the 40s

Friday: Few early showers, then mostly sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s

Have a safe New Year’s Eve and start 2022!