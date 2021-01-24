Rain, snow, and ice Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- COLDER TEMPERATURES AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS ARE BACK! HIGHS SATURDAY WILL BE ABOUT 10 DEGREES COLDER THAN TODAY AND WHEN ADDING A STRONG NORTHWEST WIND GUSTING UP TO 30 MPH, IT WILL FEEL LIKE IT’S IN THE TEENS AND TWENTIES! SUNDAY WILL STILL BE CHILLY, BUT WITH LESS WIND IT WON’T FEEL QUITE AS COLD, AS THE CENTER OF HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS CLOSER TO THE AREA. A FEW SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS, BUT THESE WILL BE OF LITTLE SIGNIFICANCE. SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING CLOUDS WILL BUILD ACROSS THE REGION AS MOISTURE INCREASES AHEAD OF OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM. DUE TO A VERY DRY AIR MASS ACROSS THE AREA, ANY AND ALL PRECIPITATION SHOULD HOLD OFF UNTIL MONDAY.

EARLY MONDAY, AS OF NOW, PRECIPITATION ONSET LOOKS TO OCCUR MONDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. GENERAL CONSENSUS BY THE FORECAST MODELS, THAT THIS WINTER STORM, WILL LEAD MORE TO A WINTRY MIX TYPE OF EVENT AND LESS OF A SNOWSTORM. THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM IS STILL A BIT UNCERTAIN OF THE EXACT TRACK OF THE STORM, BUT IT APPEARS THAT AREAS BEST SUITED FOR ANY WINTER WEATHER WILL BE ALONG THE MASON DIXON LINE AND INTO WESTERN MARYLAND AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA. TUESDAY THE WINTER STORM WILL BE WINDING DOWN AND MOVING TO THE NORTHEAST, SO ALL THE PRECIPITATION WILL GRADUALLY COME TO AN END BY NIGHTFALL. SUNNIER SKIES RETURN ON WEDNESDAY, RESULTING IN DRY CONDITIONS, HOWEVER, THE QUIET WEATHER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS ANOTHER STORM MAY IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY. TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ARE TRENDING SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. STAY TUNED!