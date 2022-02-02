Rain showers will begin to move on Wednesday night

Good morning! Happy Wednesday and Groundhog day! As you head out the door today, be cautious of patchy fog across to area. Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for our Wednesday. High temperatures for Wednesday will reach into the 40’s. Warm air will begin to lift in front of a cold front as we head into the evening hours, allowing some showers to develop. Rain will primarily stay towards the west of the Blue Ridge before midnight before spreading east for the second half of the overnight. Rain will be the primary precipitation type, but there is a brief period where we can see light freezing rain in Western Alleghany and eastern Garrett County. Temperatures this evening will dip to the 30’s. Warm air advection will allow rain to stick around for most of our Thursday. We will continue to see on and off-again rain throughout the day Thursday. By Thursday afternoon/evening, temperatures will climb into the 50’s east of the Blue Ridge. The D.C. Metro area could see high temperatures reach the lower 60’s. A low will approach our area Thursday night, giving us steadier rain into Friday morning. As this front passes through on Friday, colder air will return to the area. The main thing we are keeping our eye out for is how much cooler air will filter into our area before we see the rain stop across the area. Freezing rain with a mixture of rain is possible Friday across western and north-central Maryland Friday morning and likely make it into the metro area. We begin to dry out Friday night; however, it will be cooler. Lows will dip down into the teens and 20’s with single digits in the mountains. This weekend looks to stay dry but pretty chilly. A Canadian high pressure will move in late this weekend. Temperatures will dip slightly below average, with highs staying likely below freezing and lows in the teens.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mild, with mostly cloudy skies and breezy southerly conditions. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40’s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers with cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: On and off again rain throughout the day. With cloudy skies and gusty southerly winds. Highs are expected to be in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of freezing rain with a mixture of rain before drying out. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s to upper 40’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SATURDAY: Cold returns! Mostly sunny skies with gusty NW winds. Highs will be in the lower 30’s, with lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy NW winds. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s, with lows in the lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the lower 20’s.

Have a safe Wednesday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward