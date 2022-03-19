Good Saturday! Most of the shower activity will die down heading into the evening hours. Activity east of the mountains is still possible during the overnight hours. Upslope showers and a may with snow across the higher ridges are possible. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s for much of the area and the 30s in the higher elevations. On Sunday, a northwest flow will bring gusty winds as another low pressure passes overhead. This will result in a much cooler day, and temperatures will be near average. Sunday will be the same as Saturday. We start with an increase of cloud cover thanks to an upper-level trough. But there is still some instability in our atmosphere, which could spark up a few isolated quick showers in the afternoon east of the mountains. Showers are expected to leave the area later in the day Sunday. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the 50’s and 60’s. Winds will diminish Sunday evening, and skies will clear with temperatures dropping a few degrees Sunday night. High pressure will begin to shift to the east on Monday, which will allow for warming air to return. Sunshine will return Monday with high temperatures getting into the 70’s (60’s in the mountains). Tuesday will start off dry as high-pressure will be in control. Low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes Wednesday into Wednesday night. The warm front associated with this low could bring widespread rain for Wednesday night. However, there are still some uncertainties with Wednesday. Another cold front will pass through Thursday, and an upper-level trough could pass through Thursday into Friday, bringing some unsettling conditions. Temperatures will dip behind the front on Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with showers exiting. Lows in the upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers with gusty winds. With highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. Highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the lower to upper 60s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50’s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower the 50s.

THURSDAY: AM showers with mostly clouds with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with possible showers. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward