Rain Showers Overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A COLD FRONT WILL BE PUSHING THROUGH THIS EVENING BRINGING SOME RAIN SHOWERS. SOME SHOWERS MAY BE LOCALLY HEAVY AND A CHANCE OF PRODUCING A THUNDERSTORM. WE’RE LOOKING AT CLEAR SKIES, BREEZY CONDITIONS, AND SUNNY WEATHER FOR YOUR MONDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BE SLIGHTLY COOLER AND BACK INTO THE MID 60’S FOR THE HIGH.

A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM COMING OUT OF THE OHIO VALLEY ON TUESDAY SHOULD STAY JUST SOUTH OF OUR AREA BUT IT SHOULD BRING SOME CLOUDS. WE HAVE THE POSSIBILITY OF A SCATTERED SHOWER TUESDAY EVENING AHEAD OF THE FRONT. LOOK FOR A CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS TO DEVELOP ON WEDNESDAY. MOST OF THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WILL BE FAIRLY DRY WITH A CHANCE OF LATE SHOWERS ON FRIDAY EVENING. THE START OF THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING TO BE MUCH COOLER WITH LESS THAN AVERAGE TEMPERATURES.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN. CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORM. LOWS NEAR 50.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS NEAR MID 60’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF LATE EVENING SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60’S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGH IN THE LOW 60’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 60’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 60.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!