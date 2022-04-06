Tonight, rain showers make a return and even though rain amounts will be significantly lower than last night, a few small streams could bring about some localized flooding anticipated. One thing that will be different this time around will be the presence of some instability, so some non-severe thunderstorms are possible overnight into the first half of Thursday before showers begin to exit during the afternoon. Heading into Friday and the start of the weekend, the unsettled weather will stay with us. It won’t be a wash-out, but there will be chances for rain, along with some snow possible at night in the higher elevations of western Maryland down into western Virginia. Temperatures will also drop enough Saturday and Sunday evening some patchy frost possible along the Shenandoah Valley. The cooler temperatures this weekend will be short-lived as we warm up nicely to start next week, as the thermometer will soar into the low 70s on Monday, and then into the mid-70s on Tuesday.

As the kids head to school Thursday, once again an umbrella may be needed as some scattered rain makes a return to the area. Even if you happen to avoid the morning showers, you may run into some pockets of rain in the afternoon, along with a thundershower as well. – ssumner@localdvm.com