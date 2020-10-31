Rain Showers on Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Not much of a spooky forecast tonight as our partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy by morning. Cloud cover won’t allow our temperatures to drop as much as last night as we stay in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Today’s high pressure moves offshore tonight which will allow a southerly flow of air tomorrow so we can see a little bit of a warm-up. A mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain showers in the morning and once again in the afternoon. Heaviest rain expected along I-95 and to the East. A strong cold front moves eastward towards our region late Sunday bringing some gusty winds ushering in a colder air mass. We could possibly see snow showers in the higher elevations Sunday evening through Monday morning. Windy and chilly on Monday with these strong northwest winds. Wind chills in the 20-30’s early and 40’s in the afternoon as our high temperatures will only be in the 40’s. We’ll be dominated by high pressure for the rest of the week keeping a calm pattern of mostly sunny skies and dry weather throughout the week. We’ll also have a gradual warming trend as the week progresses to above average temperatures by the end of the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Halloween night: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Light SW winds 7-9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Chance of snow showers in the higher elevations overnight through Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. Lows in the mid 30’s.

Monday: Clearing skies, cold, & windy conditions with NW winds 15-20 mph and gusty at times. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday: More sun than clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro