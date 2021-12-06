Rain showers move out quickly tonight

Good Monday! Tonight, some early rain showers with the passage of a cold front will brush the area with some light rain. The rain will quickly move out by midnight gradual clearing will take shape. Tuesday will be a cold day, but a dry day too. Then all eyes turn to the southwest as another storm system moves in our direction. By Wednesday morning some light snow moves in and gives us the first opportunity for measurable snowfall for most of the region. Overall snowfall amounts would be light for most (less than a half an inch); however, some guidance has been hinting at slightly higher amounts (upwards of 2”). Temperatures Wednesday will be marginal for rain, as most of the event will be near or slightly below the freezing mark. The one exception will be close to the coast and any body of water in and around DC/Baltimore metros. Thursday sunshine makes a return, but quickly an unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and continues through the weekend. All this moisture is forecast to be in the form of rain as temperatures rise through the 60s by the start of the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows to range between 33-48 degrees.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and cold. Highs around 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Snow and a few rain showers. Highs around 40 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Weekend: Partly sunny and very mild. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with light rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!