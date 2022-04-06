Good Wednesday! Drizzle will continue across the area as we head into the afternoon. We will start to see rain exit our area around 1 p.m. Low-level clouds will be the trend heading into today, and the best chance for us to see any sunshine today will be in the western and or southwestern areas. Seasonable temperatures and light winds are expected. A cold front associated with the low will begin to approach tonight, bringing us some more showers with a chance of a gusty thunderstorm to the Allegheny. The shower activity will push east towards the metro area overnight. The cold front will move through our area Thursday. As a low pressure begins to develop along the boundary, this will slow down the cold front moving into our area, which will cause us to see more widespread rain. Thunderstorms are more likely east of I-95 and south of US 50. Any thunderstorms could be severe due to the instability in the air. A threat of flooding is also on the table. Models suggest another 0.5-1 inch of rain is likely due to the already saturated ground.

The cold front will move off to the east Thursday night. Cool and unsettled conditions are expected, with an isolated shower heading into our Friday. The best chance for showers will be Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Upslope mountain showers are likely west of the Allegheny Front. As we head into the weekend, keep the umbrella out because we are not out of the clear yet. A surface low over eastern Canada will continue to move through our area for the weekend’s first half. We could see showers along the Allegheny Front on Saturday. This will begin to move out for the second half of our weekend. Any precipitation that falls could rain with a mixture of snow in the mountains. Winds will shift out of the northwest for our Sunday, and we will start to see drier air. We will be dry for the start of the next work week with more seasonal temperatures.

Here is a look at 7- day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Today: Spotty showers with cloudy conditions; rain begins to move out by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50’s50’s and 60’s60 with northerly winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with rain returning. Lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s

THURSDAY: Rain showers with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: AM showers with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward