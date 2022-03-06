Good Sunday! Clouds will increase tonight into Monday morning. Rain will begin to taper off this evening. We will see more widespread rain heading into our Sunday. There is a chance that we can hear a rumble of thunder late this evening. Winds will begin to die down as the sun starts to set. Record-breaking temperatures were recorded for parts of the area. Warm air will continue to stick around, which will cause our lows to dip into the 50s to 60s. Monday will yet again be another warm day. But a cold front from the west will begin to move into our area. The first half of Monday looks quiet, with a few showers. However, by the afternoon, the cold front will push further to the south and east and increase rain potential for the rest of the viewing area. A few things that we are keeping our eye out on are gusty winds and the record warmth. This can cause a potential for severe thunderstorms throughout the area. Highs on Monday will jump into the mid 70’s, some even getting into the low 80s. The threat of severe weather will be short-lived. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for serve weather for the western part of the viewing area. However, if any of these storms become severe, the main threat would be damaging winds that could bring down powerlines or trees. We will start to see conditions improve on Monday night, with lingering showers after midnight. Northwesterly winds will replace the southwesterly air Monday night, which will allow for cooler temperatures. This could cause some upslope snow showers in Garrett County. Accumulations would be at most a tenth of an inch in some areas. High pressure begins to build in on Tuesday, which will give us some drier conditions but still cooler conditions. A low pressure begins to work its way into our area Wednesday, giving us the chance to see more rain. With cooler air aloft, there is a chance for us to see a rain/snow mix early Wednesday. The low pressure will push off the coast on Wednesday evening with the rain chances. High-pressure returns on Thursday night, and much of the day on Friday conditions look drier, and temperatures rise above average for March. There is another chance for us to see rain Friday night into Saturday as another system from the south begins to move in.

Storm Prediction Center: Marginal Risk

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers overnight with gusty SW winds. Lows in the mid 50’s to low 60’s.

MONDAY: Widespread rain with gusty winds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s to lower the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain with a possible chance of AM snow. Highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower the 40s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers with breezy conditions with highs in the mid 40’s to low 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Have a great start to the work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward