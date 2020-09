Rain returns late in the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE NICE WEATHER THAT WE HAVE HAD RECENTLY WILL COME TO AN END SOONER THAN LATER AS HIGH-PRESSURE MOVES FURTHER AWAY FROM THE REGION. UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, LOWS TONIGHT WILL REMAIN MILD, WITH 50S COMMON. THURSDAY WILL BE ANOTHER DRY DAY AND TEMPS WILL CONTINUE TO STAY MILD, BUT BETA WILL BE APPROACHING, INCREASING CLOUDS UPON THE AREA. ON FRIDAY, BETA’S CLOUDS AND SHOWERS WILL BE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH AND TEMPERATURES WILL TAKE A BIT OF A DIP FROM THE 80S.

ON SATURDAY, THE REMNANTS OF BETA WILL BE MOVING OFFSHORE, BUT THERE STILL BE SOME LIGHT SHOWERS CLOSEST TO THE COAST. SATURDAY NIGHT ALL SHOWER ACTIVITY WILL COME TO AN END WHICH NOW LOOKS TO LEAD TO A MUCH NICER SUNDAY THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT. AFTERNOON TEMPS ON SATURDAY WILL REACH THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80, WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS AROUND AND SOME PRECIPITATION AS WELL. SUNDAY, IS LOOKING DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON TEMPS SOME 5-10 DEGREES WARMER BASED ON MORE SUNSHINE THAN SATURDAY. HEADING INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK THERE WILL BE TWO COLD FRONTS TO MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA. THE FIRST LOOKS TO BE OVERNIGHT SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY, WITH A MUCH STRONGER FRONT LATE TUESDAY. COOLER AIR WILL START TO ARRIVE BY MID-LATE WEEK AS IT WILL FEEL LIKE AUTUMN AGAIN.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 58-68 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASING BUT DRY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH LEFTOVER SHOWERS. CLEARING LATE DAY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!