Rain, rain, go away

Now with the rain gone, we begin to dry out this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The low pressure system has moved offshore, and we have dryer conditions on the back end. We can see some breaks in the clouds overnight, but we’ll return to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light, NW 3-5 mph, and most of the region will drop below freezing.

We’ll continue with mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday as the low pressure is blocked in the northeast and won’t allow us to clear out. The next high pressure moves in on Wednesday which will bring some breezy conditions and much needed sunshine for a couple of days.

We’re keeping our eye on what could be a coastal system coming up from the south for Friday and Friday night. Depending on the timing and track, that will be the difference in missing us altogether or getting a combination of wintry weather. It’s too far out but it’s something we’re watching and will keep you updated.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: A few breaks in the clouds but mostly cloudy overnight. Light NW winds 3-5 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Thursday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Chance of snow showers or flurries in the evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: Party sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro