Rain moving in this evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A low pressure system is tracking to the Northeast and bringing heavy rain to our region. Rainfall overnight is a half to three quarters of an inch. There’s a slight chance of a rumble overnight, but not probable. Light drizzle may linger in the early morning and then we’re left with a cloudy day. Gradual clearing through the day is expected as the system pulls off the coast. Between the low pressure departing and high pressure moving in, there will be a tight gradient. This will cause us to have a windy afternoon with gusty winds over 20 mph.

As high pressure builds back from the South, we’ll have clear skies on Monday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60’s. It will sit off the coast for a few days, and its clockwise rotation will bring very mild temperatures from the South. Our warmest day is expected to be Wednesday as we get into the 80’s.

A cold front will make its way through on Friday which will bring us showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. It will also allow our temperatures to drop back into the 60’s on Saturday.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Rain developing. Southwest winds 5-7 mph. Rainfall totals from a half to three quarters of an inch. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Drizzle and patchy fog early. Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing in the day. NE winds 9-12 mph with gusty winds over 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with clouds increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Variable cloudiness, slight chance of showers late in the day. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro