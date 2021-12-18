Rain moves out Sunday with partly cloudy skies

Good Saturday! We will see a soggy night ahead of us with cloudy skies. A low-pressure system trailing a cold front will pass through the area tonight, bringing us some light rain showers. The cold front behind this low pressure will be occluded and keep the warmer air south of the region. Temperatures will be above average for the evening. Winds will begin to pick up around midnight as the front continues to blow through. Showers associated with this front will be a bit spotty as we head into Sunday. Lows are expected to be in the 40’s. We will start to see skies clear late Sunday morning but continue to see gusty winds. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40’s on Sunday, but gusty winds coming out of the northwest wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the 30’s all day. High pressure will bring in cooler and drier conditions Sunday night, and winds will diminish. Lows for Sunday and Monday night will be in the 20’s for most of our region. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 40’s with lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will continue to be above average for this time of year. We will continue to see dry continues for the workweek, and the next possible chance for us to see rain will be Christmas.

EXTENDED:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, with lingering showers exiting, winds will be coming out of the south with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: AM showers exiting, partly cloudy skies with gusty winds coming out of the Northwest. Winds can gust anywhere between 29-30 mph. Highs in the mid 40’s; however, wind chills will make it feel like in the 30’s. Lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with light southerly winds with highs in the mid 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

TUESDAY (FIRST DAY OF WINTER): Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS): Chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the low to mid 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward