Rain moves out and cold air moves in

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AS THE SEVERE WEATHER CONTINUES TO MOVE FURTHER AWAY TONIGHT, UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, OUT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO DROP. IN ADDITION TO THE COLDER AIR MOVING IN, MOUNTAIN SNOW IS LIKELY. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR GARRETT COUNTY MARYLAND AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR INTERIOR GRANT COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEGINNING AFTER MIDNIGHT AND LASTING UNTIL TUESDAY NIGHT. SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED, AS WE MOVE INTO THE FIRST OF DECEMBER. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT WILL RANGE FROM THE MID TO UPPER 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE LOWER 40S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY. TUESDAY LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID-40S AND WINDS OUT OF THE NORTHWEST GUSTING TO NEARLY 30 MPH. THE WINDS WILL HELP IT FEEL EVEN COLDER, CREATING WIND CHILLS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S AND MUCH COLDER OVER THE MOUNTAINS. SNOWS WILL CONTINUE OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. MORE SUNSHINE IS IN THE FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, WITH GRADUAL MODERATING TEMPERATURES. AT THE END OF THE WEEK ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE REGION FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY; REVIVING THE RISK FOR SHOWERS.

TONIGHT: PLENTY OF CLOUDS. MUCH COLDER. LOWS RANGE FROM 25-42 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOWS AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!