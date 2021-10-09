Rain moves in for our Sunday

Good Saturday! Clouds will continue to stick around as we head into our Saturday night. A storm system off the Carolina coast allows us to see isolated showers across the DMV area for our Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals are expected to be low; however, there is enough moisture in our atmosphere to allow most of us to see a drizzle or even a mist. Lows are expected to be in our upper 50’s to lower 60’s. We start our Sunday with patchy fog and a possible light shower/drizzle. Cloud cover will continue throughout our day on Sunday, with winds coming out of the northeast. Highs will be in the lower 70’s and lows will be in our lower 60’s. We will still see cloudy conditions as we head into our Monday; however, most of us will be dry starting off our work week. High pressure will begin to take control as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in our upper 70’s and lows in our lower 60’s.

Extended Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with stray showers, lows in the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

SUNDAY: AM fog, mostly cloudy skies, with a possibility of showers, highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the lower 70’s, lows in the lower 60’s, light winds from the north.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s and lows in the lower 60’s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70’s our lows in the lower 60’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80’s

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers, with highs in the upper 70’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward