Good Wednesday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but the weather will remain dry until around the midnight hour. It looks like showers will develop at that time, especially in Virginia, as a storm system moves up from the south and overspreads the region. Widespread, shower activity is forecast to continue through early Thursday afternoon as the storm continues to track across the area. The heaviest of the rain is forecast to be closest to the center of the storm, so that looks to be in northern Virginia and southern Maryland, as rain amounts look to range between a generalized half an inch to maybe an inch for these areas. Right now, the thinking is that instability is weak at best, so there could be some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not looking likely. Regarding temperatures, they will continue to stay above normal for the foreseeable future, both during the day and at night. Friday, high pressure will briefly make an appearance, giving us a dry and mild end to the week before we see the return of an approaching cold front from the west. By late Friday evening, clouds and showers will move in and stick around into Saturday. Saturday night, the showers will move out and drier weather will move in. Behind the front, Sunday’s temperatures will be noticeably cooler than prior days as the thermometer will drop some 10-15 degrees, compared to Saturday, but will still be above normal for late March.

With a storm system moving up from the south, rain comes back to the area. This is a rough estimate of how much rain could fall on St. Patrick’s Day. Even with showers in the forecast, hopefully, you can enjoy the holiday! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with overnight showers developing. Lows hold in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers then gradual clearing. Highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Evening showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry, mountain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner