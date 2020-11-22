Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president
Many seniors to remain in isolation during holidays
Video
WV deer firearm season begin Monday, along with concurrent bear hunting season
Hunters prep for upcoming deer firearm season amid ammo shortage
Gallery
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Rain later Sunday
Today's Forecast
Rain likely late tonight and early Monday.
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Nov 22, 2020 / 08:14 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2020 / 08:36 AM EST
WDVM Weather at 6 a.m.
Trending Stories
Police respond to fatal crash in Montgomery County neighborhood
Historic African American cemetery formally recognized in Martinsburg
Video
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum opens sock skating rink
Hagerstown Suns did not have their affiliation with the Washington Nationals renewed
Video
Four men indicted in sophisticated string of burglaries
Video