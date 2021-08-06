Rain is on the way, but not everyone will see it Saturday

Happy Friday! After a beautifully warm afternoon, clouds will be on the increase this evening, which in turn will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer than previous nights. On Saturday, a storm system riding along a stalled front, will bring areas along and east of I-95 some steady rain in the afternoon. Areas of northern Maryland, northwestern Virginia, and the far eastern West Virginia panhandle could see light to no precipitation since those folks will be farther removed from the storm center as it moves into the region. High temperatures Saturday will vary depending on how much sunshine one sees. Those furthest removed from the rain could approach 90 degrees, while those in the storm’s path will most likely be in the lower to middle 80s, with even some upper 70s along the beaches. By Saturday night into Sunday, the rain will exit the area, allowing for higher humidity levels in its wake on Sunday. Sunday is forecast to be mainly dry, although a few showers are possible west of The Blue Ridge due to the topography of the area. Temperatures Sunday should climb to around 90.

The Orioles are back home and take the field against the Rays. The weather will cooperate, as no rain is in the forecast, but instead just an increase in clouds. – ssumner@localdvm.com

The weekend is not a washout, but the better chance for seeing rain will be Saturday along and east of I-95. Hotter and more humid weather looks to be back in the region on Sunday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Currently, Monday is forecast to be dry and partly cloudy, but the heat and humidity will make a strong return thereafter. As a result, with elevated humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-90s for areas mainly east of the Blue Ridge, heat indices are likely to soar into the triple-digit range. This, in turn, looks to lead to daily afternoon storms, which is typical this time of year. Summer has not gone away just yet.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 62-73 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing along and east of I-95. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few mountain showers. Highs in the 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tuesday-Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a safe rest of the day and weekend!