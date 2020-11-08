Rain gear needed this week

While we remain sunny and dry Sunday and Monday, clouds build Tuesday to bring us rain Wednesday and Thursday.

While temperatures maybe 10-20 degrees warmer for this time of year, we are still several degrees away from the record high temperature. Temperatures may continue to be below the near-record threshold this week as temperatures will moderate into the low to mid-70s.

High pressure will pump in more warm and moist air through the early part of next week. Rain is likely to come on Wednesday and Thursday, cooling us off Friday and Saturday. Eta is now a tropical storm and only will have the chance to impact our weather here in the four-state next weekend into the flowing week. This may keep with the cooler than average temperatures for not only next weekend but throughout next week.

Climate models suggest warmer than average temperatures for a couple of weeks, but at the same time show that we are to be wetter than normal. Warmer temperatures will likely return after the front, and the tropical system clears.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: