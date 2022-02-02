Rain, freezing rain, and some light snow by week’s end

Good Wednesday! Tonight, rain arrives and that will help to keep temperatures into the mid-upper 30s for most locations. There is the potential for patchy dense fog again, especially east of US-15 with the greater chance across the I-95 corridor into northeast Maryland as southerly winds keep the atmosphere moist. Thursday will be cloudy and scattered rain showers will continue to overspread the region from the southwest. Tomorrow will be one of those days whereby late afternoon and certainly by evening, the air temperatures will be well into the 50s east of the Blue Ridge mountains. A soaking rain is also expected across the region Thursday night and into the day on Friday, where total rain amounts are forecast to be near an inch for most cities and towns, with higher amounts along the Mason Dixon and across western Maryland. This is worrisome for areas where a residual snowpack exists. Said snowpack could quickly melt helping to raise local streams and creeks, especially those that may remain ice jammed or iced over from the frigid temperatures last week. The National Weather Service has just issued an Areal Flood Watch for Garrett, Western Allegany, Western Grant, and Western Mineral where the snowpack is the thickest. Friday much of the precipitation will first transition to freezing rain, or sleet across western Maryland before eventually changing to a wintry mix further southeast. We’ll need to watch out for black ice and very slippery conditions heading into Friday evening with arctic air to move over areas seeing wet ground. In addition to this multi-facet winter storm, is the potential for upslope snow showers along and west of the Allegheny Front into Friday evening. Thankfully, all accumulations look to be light in nature. Over the weekend and heading into next week, drier weather and sunnier skies will be seen as a Canadian high-pressure system gradually builds in behind Friday’s cold front.

TONIGHT: Rain arrives. Temperatures hold in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Periods of heavy rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mixed precipitation. Highs dropping through the 40s into the 30s.

WEEKEND: Sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Meteorologist Scott Sumner