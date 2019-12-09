Rain for your Monday and Tuesday

Rainfall totals over the next few days will range from 1-2 inches.

Cloudy skies are here, and rain will fall on this Monday. Some of the most torrential rain will be this afternoon. Highs will generally rise into the 40’s with 50’s to occur overnight. Tuesday showers are possible while temperatures drop. All-in-all, we look to see at least a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall, but most of us may see up to 1-2 inches before it is all said and done.

As we head into Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rain will switch from rain to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. While snowfall accumulations are likely, the most considerable gathering of snowfall will be in higher elevations, especially in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slippery roads may be possible Wednesday morning, especially if roadway temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Snowfall will have a higher chance to gather upon the grass, but hopefully, we will see most of the roadways clear.

The forecast over the next three days is very fluid. Stay tuned to WDVM on-air and online at localdvm.com, along with our news and weather apps.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Overcast skies with rainfall likely. Highs will be in the 40’s and will rise into the 50’s this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Monday night: Overcast skies with rain possible. Temperatures will rise into the 50’s before dropping Tuesday as the cold front moves through our area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. The high will occur at midnight, while temperatures will be in the 40’s during the day. Rain may change over to snow Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: A rain or snow mix during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Accumulations will be likely in the higher elevations; most of it will appear on grassy surfaces. A few slick spots are possible.

Thursday: Expect clear and cold conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy with rain coming late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Saturday: Rain showers possible with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday: Looking to see mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen