Rain exits, clouds remain

The chance of rain on Sunday will begin to diminish as we head towards the day’s end. Clouds will linger overnight with a few areas of patchy fog where winds calm. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

A cold front pushes through the region Monday. This bit of lifting may give way to a few thunderstorms, but with the passing of the front occurring during the heat of the afternoon, it may be hard for any showers to spark off. The Storm Prediction Center, however, has the region under a marginal risk for an intense storm. Only a few short-lived thunderstorms may be severe as the front passes.

We have a day of sunshine on Tuesday with lesser humidity. Highs will be in the middle 80’s. Moisture tries to gather back for the end of the week, but we generally stay around the average for this time of year. A few clouds will enter the region on Wednesday and continue Thursday and Friday. The chance for rain is minimal, but we may see a few overnight showers Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely in the morning with a few showers may lingering into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: A mix of clouds with the chance of rain decreasing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 3-5 mph—possible fog in areas in which winds calm.

Monday: Gradual clearing with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with less humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for an increase of clouds, otherwise partly sunny with a slight chance of a possible shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Plan to see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower late. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen