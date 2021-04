HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - A low pressure system is tracking to the Northeast and bringing heavy rain to our region. Rainfall overnight is a half to three quarters of an inch. There’s a slight chance of a rumble overnight, but not probable. Light drizzle may linger in the early morning and then we’re left with a cloudy day. Gradual clearing through the day is expected as the system pulls off the coast. Between the low pressure departing and high pressure moving in, there will be a tight gradient. This will cause us to have a windy afternoon with gusty winds over 20 mph.

As high pressure builds back from the South, we’ll have clear skies on Monday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60’s. It will sit off the coast for a few days, and its clockwise rotation will bring very mild temperatures from the South. Our warmest day is expected to be Wednesday as we get into the 80’s.