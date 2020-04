Rain developing overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – OUR NEXT SYSTEM IS MOVING INTO THE AREA SATURDAY EVENING AND WILL CONTINUE TO STICK AROUND THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. RAIN WILL INCREASE OVERNIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. SOME INSTABILITY IN THE ATMOSPHERE MAY CAUSE A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS ON SUNDAY. THE LOW PRESSURE WILL STALL DIRECTLY OVERHEAD AND REDEVELOP SUNDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE SLOWLY MOVING OFF THE COAST BY MONDAY MORNING. TOTAL RAINFALL EXPECTED TO BE .5” TO 1” THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. DUE TO A SATURATED GROUND, THERE’S POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED FLOODING.

WE’LL SEE A GRADUAL CLEARING ON MONDAY WITH VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND DRY WEATHER. COOLER WEATHER AND HIGHS ONLY EXPECTED TO BE IN THE UPPER 50’S TO LOW 60’S. A QUICK MOVING HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US A DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY CONDITION ON TUESDAY BEFORE ANOTHER SERIES OF SHOWERS MOVE IN MID-WEEK. CLOSER TO NORMAL TEMPERATURES BY THE END OF THE WEEK AS WE REACH MID 60’S.

TONIGHT: RAIN ARRIVING OVERNIGHT. LOWS NEAR 50.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWERS AND THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 50’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!